"The first few weeks with Adam have been great," proclaimed Michael Conlan, after announcing that he will be back in the ring on St Patrick’s Day in New York.

The former world amateur champion returns to the scene of his professional debut to fight at Madison Square Garden’s Theater for the third time, following two successful appearances in the Big Apple last year.

The MTK Global-managed 26-year-old defeated Argentina’s Luis Fernando Molina on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko’s win over Guillermo Rigondeaux last December, while Conlan (5-0, 4KOs) made a victorious paid debut with a stoppage win over Colorado’s Tim Ibarra last March.

That St Patrick’s Day bout attracted a sell-out crowd of 5,000 raucous fight fans and another large contingent of Irish supporters are expected to travel to the Garden for Conlan’s 17 March return this year.

Having recently moved to London to link up with trainer Adam Booth, Conlan believes he will be ready to deliver a career-best display when he takes to the ring at the Garden.

"I feel like I’m learning all the time and even though we haven’t been working together long I think it will be a new and improved version of me that steps into the ring on St Patrick’s Day," said the Belfast featherweight.

"I’m looking forward to starting sparring now because I’m learning little things that I want to try in the ring," added the 2012 Olympic medallist, who is training alongside a talented collection of fighters at Booth’s gym including world bantamweight champion and former amateur rival Ryan Burnett and MTK Global stablemate Charlie Edwards.

"The winning mentality in that gym is great," said Conlan. "Everyone is pushing each other and everyone wants to be the best – but not in a bad way – it’s a good, friendly rivalry in the gym where you’re being pushed all the time.

"While Top Rank-promoted Conlan has relocated from LA to London following an amicable split with his old coach, Manny Robles, the Belfast native is eagerly anticipating his return to the US for his sixth pro bout.

"I boxed in the Garden a couple of months ago, but it’s nearly a year now since my debut and I’d love to replicate that night – the buzz and the atmosphere," said Conlan.

"It’s an amazing venue and I feel like it’s a second home. I’m looking forward to getting back there and putting on a great show for all my fans."