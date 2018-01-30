Carl Frampton has poked fun at Amir Khan's theatrical press conference as they prepare to box on the same night in April.

Frampton will take on Nonito Donaire at Belfast's SSE Arena in a bout that could catapult him to another world title shot in the city this summer.

Donaire has been a world champion at four weights and is set to provide a big test of Frampton's ambitions on the back of his recovery from defeat to Leo Santa Cruz.

Khan, meanwhile, will fight for the first time in almost two years when he returns to the ring against Phil Lo Greco in Liverpool.

The press conference to discuss that bout erupted following comments made by Lo Greco about Khan, with the English boxer throwing a glass of water at his opponent and scuffles breaking out in the aftermath.

Two undercard fighters were also dressed as Batman and Superman as they spoke to the media.

😲 #KhanLoGrego Presser erupts after the Canadian launches a personal attack on Khan #BackToBusiness pic.twitter.com/MzaEaZVQtf — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 30, 2018

It was a different tone at Frampton's briefing two weeks ago where the boxers spoke of their admiration for each other.

Frampton's bout will be broadcast on BT Sport, while Khan is set to feature on Sky Sports at the same time.

It led the former WBA and IBF super-bantamweight champion to respond to today's events.

The fights take place on 21 April.