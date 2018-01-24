Cork’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has verbally accepted an offer to fight Daniel Jacobs in Brooklyn in April.

The fight was mooted in recent weeks following O’Sullivan’s impressive win over Antoine Douglas in Canada in December.

Former WBA World Middleweight title holder Jacobs would represent another big step up for O’Sullivan, with the American on the comeback trail following a defeat to Gennady Golovkin last year.

He returned to action in November by beating Luis Arias.

Fellow Irish boxer Andy Lee was also in contention to be Jacobs’ opponent but promoter Eddie Hearn looks set to opt for O’Sullivan for the 28 April show at the Barclays Center in New York.

O’Sullivan tweeted: "We accept the offer Eddie send the contracts" before adding "your man is going down".

We accept the offer Eddie send the contracts to @GoldenBoyBoxing @KenDKM @murphysboxing @packycollins



Ps. Your man is going down 💯👊😴 — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) January 24, 2018

WBA lightweight champion Katie Taylor is also set to feature on the card in a unification bout.

Jacobs’ promoter Eddie Hearn said last week that all of O’Sullivan’s team had not reached agreement on the fight but it now looks set to take place.

He told iFL TV: "It’d be a good fight and a great opportunity for Spike. I like Spike a lot.

"If Spike beats Daniel Jacobs, he can go on and fight Canelo or Golovkin. If he loses to Daniel Jacobs, he can fight David Lemieux.

"For him to headline at the Barclays Centre on HBO, I would love for him to get the opportunity to fight Danny Jacobs. Hopefully the whole team accept the fight."

Hearn added that Andy Lee could still feature in an undercard bout as a card with three Irish boxers would be a big draw in New York.