Michael Conlan has announced a move to renowned trainer Adam Booth.

The Belfast boxer had been trained by Manny Robles in the first five bouts of his career, with this move seeing him join fellow Irish boxers Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett under Booth’s guidance.

Conlaln said: "It’s a pleasure to announce that I will now be trained by Adam Booth. I’m looking forward to a great journey together towards world titles."

The 26-year-old is expected to make a return to the ring in the US in March as part of another St Patrick's Day show in Madison Square Garden.