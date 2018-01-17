The undercard of Carl Frampton's much-anticipated April encounter against Nonito Donaire is set to perfectly complement the main event, with three high-profile, All-Ireland bouts confirmed for for the Belfast show.

Two-weight world champion Frampton will take on four-weight champion Donaire at the SSE Odyssey Arena on 21 April and the three additional fights were confirmed at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

Dubliner Jono Carroll puts his IBF European title on the line as he takes on former Irish champion Marco McCullough in a 12-round super-featherweight showdown.

Tyrone McKenna and Philip Sutcliffe Jr will clash at light-welterweight, while WBO European champion Conrad Cummings and Irish champion Luke Keeler go toe to toe in what promises to be an all-action middleweight affair.

Both Carroll (15-0, 2KOs) and MTK Global stablemate McCullough (18-4, 11KOs) will be looking to build on their respective third-round stoppage victories on the ‘Frampton Reborn’ bill in Belfast last November with an IBF European strap and a world-ranking boost on the line.

"I’m buzzing for the fight," said Carroll.

"I had a great win in Belfast last time out and this is another brilliant opportunity. Marco is a lovely lad, but I’m out to get another big win and take another step up the ladder on a massive bill."

McCullough believes this will be a crossroads bout in his career as he looks to claim an IBF belt and rebuild towards British title contention and beyond.

"It’ll be a good domestic fight, I’m excited about it," said McCullough. "A win would put me straight back into the mix for titles.

"Jono has really improved over the last year or so and both of us have a bit of power, so it’ll be a cracking fight. It’s nearly like a Belfast v Dublin undercard, so I’d say it’ll be a great atmosphere."

The light-welterweight meeting of McKenna (15-0-1, 6KOs) and Sutcliffe Jr (14-2, 9KOs) has been in the making for some time, with the rivals having been continually linked since clashing as amateurs back in 2012.

"It’s a fight that every fan in Ireland wants to see," said McKenna.

"It’s one I’ve wanted for a long time and I fully believe I’m going to win. Phil Sutcliffe is saying I’m avoiding him, but now it’s finally happening and I’m delighted. It’s the two top light-welters in the country and it’s very exciting."

After some heated words in recent times, Sutcliffe is keen to silence his rival.

"Tyrone’s got what he’s been shouting about, so we’ll see if he keeps his mouth going," said Sutcliffe.

"If he wants to talk then let him talk. I do my talking in the ring. I’m friends with everyone, especially lads on my team, but this is business and I’ll go in there and get the job done."

The middleweight clash of Tyrone's Cummings (12-1-1) and Dublin's Keeler (13-2, 5KOs) seems sure to be a barnburner and while the fighters paid respect towards each other, both have predicted an early finish.

"It’s great that we’ll finally get it on," said Cummings. "This is a tasty fight and I think it's one the public will really get their teeth into. Luke’s a brilliant boxer and a fellow Irishman – he’s always in good fights and so am I, so it will be entertaining however long it lasts. I’m really up for it."

Echoing those sentiments, Keeler said: "It’s a cracking fight. A lot of people have been talking about it and there should be great interest. I’m feeling great and training has been going really well, so I can’t wait to get in there."

MTK Global’s Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan believes one of the best pro cards in Irish boxing history is already taking shape.

"These are exactly the type of fights we want to make going forward; good domestic fights that are 50-50 and very difficult to call," said Conlan.

"We have three great all-Irish fights booked already and it’s really shaping up to be a fantastic bill – possibly the best to take place in Belfast and Ireland."

Further undercard announcements will be made in the coming weeks.