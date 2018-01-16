Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Katie Taylor could potentially appear on the undercard of a Danny Jacobs bout with either Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan or Andy Lee towards the end of April.

There have been plans for the Bray fighter to defend her WBA lightweight title in Dublin but that looks increasingly unlikely - though Hearn didn't completely rule it out - with a trip to the States in the works for the Olympic gold medallist and a homecoming date pushed back to next September.

Cork middleweight O'Sullivan produced a superb performance in Montreal before Christmas to defeat Antoine Douglas and keep his rise towards a possible world title shot on track.

He's in the frame to face former title holder Jacobs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn but Hearn said that looks unlikely to come off, with Limerick's Lee next in line.

"We're looking at April 14th in Dublin. There's an opportunity to fight on the Jacobs card on the 28th," Hearn told iFL TV.

"It's all a bit up in the air at the moment.

"If Danny Jacobs fights Spike O'Sullivan, which I hoped would happen but it doesn't look like Spike's side want it... not Spike himself by the way. I know he'd fight anybody. It's politics basically, which is a shame because it's a big payday, a big fight.

"Possibly Andy Lee might get the opportunity against Danny Jacobs as well.

"If that's the case, I would like to do Katie Taylor in a unification fight there and then an undisputed fight for the September in Dublin. We'll see."