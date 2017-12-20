Portlaoise super bantamweight TJ Doheny will have a world title shot to look forward to in the new year after winning his IBF title eliminator in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Doheny defeated Mike Tawatchi of Thailand via unamious decision to bring his fight record up to (18-0). He will now look towards facing current champion Ryosuke Iwasa of Japan in a mandatory defence bout, according to Irish Boxing.com.

It has been a difficult 2017 for Doheny, after seeing three fights cancelled in three months.

He was then expected to take on former IBF featherweight champion Evgeny Gradovich in the middle of this month, but the Russian opponent was forced to withdraw due to vision problems which have subsequently ended his career.

TJ Doheny has beaten Mike Tawatchi of Thailand in an IBF Super Bantamweight world title eliminator this morning. Well done @TjDoheny title fight next year 💥🇮🇪 — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) December 20, 2017

Iwasa won the belt in September following an upset victory.