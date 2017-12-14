Wladimir Klitschko has raised £160,000 from the sale of the robe he wore in his final professional fight against Anthony Joshua.

The robe had a USB stick sewn into it which contained Klitschko's prediction of how the April bout would unfold.

The Ukrainian was stopped in the 11th round at Wembley by Joshua, and has since retired from the sport.

Klitschko had said prior to the fight that the only person who would ever hear his prediction would be the person who bought the robe.

The money raised from the robe sale at The Charge II boxing fund-raiser at London's Royal Horticultural Society Halls on Wednesday will go to projects supported by the Klitschko Foundation.