Promoter Eddie Hearn is targeting Dublin as the venue for Katie Taylor's next title defence, and has earmarked an opponent for a potential bout next April.

Hearn was speaking after the Bray woman made a successful first defence of her WBA world lightweight title after a hard-fought battle with American Jessica McCaskill at York Hall.

Taylor has made a seamless transition into the professional ranks after a glittering amateur career and now has eight wins from eight after a unanimous points decision.

The 2012 Olympic champion has yet to fight in Ireland, but Hearn is hopeful that her next outing will take place in Dublin, though he is keen to give his fighter some time off after a busy 2017.

"I’d like to bring Katie to Dublin next. It would be a shame not to fight in Dublin. I don’t think it would make a lot of sense not to fight in Dublin," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It would give Katie the chance to have Christmas and January off which I think she needs"

"The popularity, we’ve seen it in England and in Wales, has been incredible. If we can bring a unification fight, we’d love to do it.

"April would work really well because it would give Katie the chance to have Christmas and January off which I think she needs."

Hearn also indicated that 28-year-old Argentinean Victoria Bustos is a likely next opponent. Bustos has held the IBF lightweight title since 2013 and has a record of 18 wins and four defeats since turning pro six years ago.

All 22 of her fights have taken place in her homeland.

"We have tried to fight her before. She hasn’t wanted to fight, but in the past few days, they have shown signs that they want to take the fight next."