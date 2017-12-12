Tyson Fury has vowed to put the "nightmare of the last two years" behind him and reclaim the world titles which he says are rightfully his after being cleared to resume his career by UK Anti-Doping.

Fury agreed a compromise with UKAD over his positive test for the banned steroid nandrolone which has resulted in a two-year ban that has been backdated to December 2015.

The former world heavyweight champion has been given the go-ahead to fight again immediately, subject to receiving a licence.

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

1 John 1:9 ESV https://t.co/fKvWP8P2Gc — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 12, 2017

Fury, who became the undisputed heavyweight world champion when he beat Wladimir Kitlschko in November 2015, said he was looking forward to his return to the ring.

"I'm a fighting man through and through and I've never backed down from anyone in my life and I was certainly not going to back down from fighting this dispute," said Fury.

He had been charged along with his cousin Hughie who also failed a test for nandrolone in February 2015.

"Hughie and I have maintained our innocence from day one and we're now happy that it has finally been settled with UKAD and that we can move forward knowing that we'll not be labelled drug cheats," added Tyson Fury.

"I can now put the nightmare of the last two years behind me, which has been particularly hard on my family, but with their support and strength, along with my uncle Peter, Hennessy Sports and Morgan Sports Law, we've fought through relentlessly together and I can now enjoy Christmas with my family and new-born daughter.

"Next year I will be back doing what I do best, better than ever and ready to reclaim the world titles which are rightfully mine. It's time to get the party started #themacisback."

The Furys were not charged by UKAD until June 2016, by which time Tyson Fury had beaten Klitschko.

Both Hughie and Tyson Fury have strongly denied the nandrolone charges, claiming the positive tests were a result of eating wild boar that had not been castrated.

Tyson Fury also failed a test for cocaine in September 2016 and later admitted using the recreational drug to deal with depression related to his injury and UKAD problems.

As part of the compromise deal, UKAD withdrew a charge against Tyson Fury of failure to provide a sample in September 2016.

A statement from UKAD read: "In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position.

"The anti-doping rule violations based on the reported presence of elevated levels of nandrolone metabolites are upheld, the refusal charge is withdrawn, Hughie and Tyson Fury each receive a two-year period of ineligibility, and their results from their respective fights in February 2015 are disqualified.

"Taking into account that no adverse analytical findings or adverse passport findings were reported in respect of any of the urine and/or blood samples collected from either boxer after February 2015 their competition results after February 2015 are not disqualified.

"Taking into account the delays in results management that meant charges were not brought in respect of the nandrolone findings until June 2016, and the provisional suspensions that Tyson and Hughie Fury have already effectively served, the two-year period of ineligibility is backdated to 13 December 2015, and therefore expires at midnight on 12 December 2017.

"The British Boxing Board of Control has also agreed to the resolution of these proceedings on this basis."