Kildare’s Katelynn Phelan and Belfast’s Caitlin Fryers guaranteed Ireland at least two bronze medals at the World Women's Youth Championships in Guwahati, India.

Phelan beat Aidyl Cardenas of the USA on a 4-1 split decision to advance to the weekend's ligjht-elter semi-finals but Bray’s Shannon Reilly lost on a unanimous decision to Amerian welter Citalli Ortiz.

Fryers recorded her third ligh-fly victory of the tournament on a split verdict over Russia’s 2015 World Junior bronze medallist Karina Tuvakova.

Irish team manager Anna Moore hailed the performances of the Irish trio. Jimmy Payne, Liam Brereton and Anita Just are working Ireland’s corner in India.

Former Irish head coach Billy Walsh, now chief seconds with the USA, was working the American corner.