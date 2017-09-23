Michael Conlan continued his rise up the pro ranks with a knock-out victory over Kenny Guzman in Arizona.

The Belfast man, now fighting at featherweight, knocked down the also unbeaten Guzman with a monster right-hander at the end of the second round.

It was the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist's fourth bout in the professional ranks and, despite taking a solid shot early on, looked comfortable in the first, rocking the Montana native with a number of powerful shots while switching between orthodox and southpaw.

Midway through the second Guzman, who had taken the fight at four weeks' notice, was sporting a bloody nose and a swollen eye as the Irishman landed at will.

There was less than ten seconds left in the round when Conlan threw the winning punch, walking away almost before Guzman hit the canvas, reeling from a massive right to the jaw.

The American stood up at the count of eight but the referee saved him any further punishment, deeming the out-classed fighter unable to continue, Conlan winning via TKO.

"I felt good," Conlan, who weighted in at just over 126lbs, told Box Nation afterwards.

"At the start I was a bit worried, I felt that he didn't have any power so I did the wrong thing and got reckless and wasn't minding taking punches, which is stupid of me.

"Manny [Robles, coach] shouted at me in the corner but I was just happy to get a nice knock-out.

"I felt a bit more power tonight, I was working the body a bit more."

The 25-year-old is due to fight on the undercard of Lomachenko-Rigondeaux in Madison Square Garden on 9 December.

"It's a really special venue to me," said the two-time Olympian, who started his pro career in New York on St Patrick's Day.

"For me to fight there, on possibly the two greatest amateurs' [undercard] ever in world boxing, it's a huge honour."