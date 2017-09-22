Michael Conlan continues his journey up the pro ranks when he takes on unbeaten American Kenny Guzman overnight in Arizona.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and 2015 amateur world champion is putting a 3-0 record on the line against a Montana man who has also won three from three, with two going the distance.

Conlan is five years younger than his 30-year-old opponent however, and is an unbackable 1/200 favourite to come out on top.

The Belfast native, now fighting at featherweight, has won all three of his six-round fights to date by knock-out, and is on the undercard of gym-mates Oscar Valdez and Gilberto Ramirez, who co-headline the event in Tuscon.

The action is live on eirSport with 25-year-old Conlan due in the ring around 3.30am Irish time.