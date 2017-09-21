Andre Ward, widely regarded as one of the finest pound-for-pound fighters in the world, has announced his immediate retirement from boxing due to a lack of desire caused by an ailing body.

Ward was the last American man to win an Olympic gold medal when he topped the podium at Athens 2004 and he went on to capture world titles at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight.

He had been rumoured to be contemplating a move to heavyweight but instead stunned the boxing world by ending a glittering professional career unbeaten with 32 wins in as many contests, 16 inside the distance.

In a statement on his official website, the 33-year-old said: "I want to be clear - I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigours of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there.

"If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting."