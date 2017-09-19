Rio Ferdinand has been driven to box in his pursuit of a new focus to cope with the grieving process following the deaths of his wife and mother.

The former England captain on Tuesday announced his intention to fight as a professional cruiserweight as part of Betfair's 'Defender to Contender', in which he will be trained by retired world champion Richie Woodhall.

Ferdinand has made little secret of the challenges he has faced since retiring from football. His wife Rebecca died of breast cancer shortly before his retirement began, and he also lost his mother to cancer as recently as July.

Aged 38 he refused to set targets of winning a title, but is adamant this is the ideal way for him to "channel the aggression and emotion that arose", despite also recognising that for Betfair this represents little more than a marketing ploy.

"Me having something to channel aggression and emotions that arise from the events of the past couple of years, this is a great platform," said Ferdinand, who also cares for his two sons and a daughter.

"With grief and situations you encounter in life, you need to have a focus. My first focus was getting stuck into work and this is an extension of that.

"My team had to look at my schedule. I am not coming in lightly: my diary revolving around my kids will be my priority.

"My kids' first thing was 'Do not lose, Dad'. My two boys do a bit of contact stuff themselves: Thai boxing and boxing along with football and rugby. They are really excited.

"This is another opportunity to show them in life you need to be focused and disciplined. I am going to learn from this but I am hoping they will too.

"Competitiveness, going one to one: that is how I have lived. That probably comes from Peckham's (Friary) estate. You don't lose that.

"It would pull the wool over your eyes if I said 'This is all sport'. Betfair have an agenda and marketing will be a huge part of that. But their care for my wellbeing is paramount.

"We are not coming into this thinking we will treat this lightly as a marketing tool. I would be stupid and naive to do that. I would be an idiot. I have huge respect for this sport.

"You think about looking foolish. I have kids watching. It is pressure but I miss pressure. I don't miss playing football; I miss the adrenaline and the competing, and the mental and physical warfare."

Should Ferdinand succeed in applying for a boxer's licence from the British Boxing Board of Control - a process he is yet to begin - he will follow fellow former footballers Curtis Woodhouse, Leon McKenzie and Leo Roget in doing so.

He remains confident the back injuries he suffered from are no longer a concern and also distanced himself from Conor McGregor, who used his profile to secure a lucrative fight with Floyd Mayweather on his professional debut.

"Everyone says it is a big step, 'You're mad, crazy'. My friends and family said if you want to do it, why not?

"McGregor was fighting the greatest defensive fighter on the planet. It was A-class. It is a big difference."