Former world champion Carl Frampton has signed up with the MTK stable of fighters under Matthew Macklin.

Macklin is building up a strong rosters of boxers from Ireland and Britain, including Irish Olympic medal winners Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan. The deal is described as 'advisory'.

Frampton recently split with his long-time manager and promoter Barry McGuigan and he is still on the lookout for a new full-time promoter despite his link-up with MTK.

His most recent fight was supposed to be against Andres Gutierrez in Belfast, but it was called off after Frampton failed to make weight and Gutierrez suffered a facial injury in a bizarre hotel accident.

The Belfast boxer has his sights set on the final leg of a trilogy with Leo Santa Cruz, who he dethroned as WBA featherweight champion before losing the rematch and handing back the belt.

"That would be the dream come true to fight Leo in the third fight at Windsor Park and beat him, that would be pretty perfect and ideal," he said in a statement released to announce his deal with MTK.

Macklin, right, also promotes Conlan, left

"That’s an objective of mine to fight at Windsor one day and that’s what I want to do and hopefully, it will happen.

"It’s the biggest venue in Belfast and I support Northern Ireland very passionately. The atmosphere has always been pretty incredible, you need to get to a match to understand it, there’s no other place like it and I want to put on a big boxing night to experience it, it would be a dream come true for me."

Frampton has a record of 23 wins, 14 by way of knock-out, and one loss. He unified the super bantamweight division with memorable victories over rivals Kiko Martinez and Scott Quigg before stepping up to featherweight.