Ray Moylette had to go to the well to see off teak-tough American Donte Bryant on a split decision and claim his sixth pro win in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mayo lightweight Moylette hit the canvas in the second after shipping a heavy right from Bryant in Connecticut.

Bryant had the better of the opening rounds but Moylette showed serious grit to claw his way back into the contest and inflict enough damage to eventually take it on a decision over the six rounds.

The former European champion went pro a year ago having missed out on a place at the Rio Games after losing his final Olympic qualifier to Hovhannes Backov in Venezuela.

The 27-year-old is slated for another bout in Boston at the end of the month.