Canelo Alvarez has warned Gennady Golovkin he will show him how a true Mexican fights, as he vowed to reign supreme over the middleweight division.

The Mexican superstar said the time for talking is over after weighing-in for his superfight with middleweight kingpin Golovkin.

But after both men hit the scales bang on the 160-pound mark Canelo said he's raring to go and promised to capture the Kazakh knockout king’s WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles.

That face off 😳❄️



Buy #CaneloGGG by pressing the Box Office Button on your Sky remote or visit https://t.co/dFpte5geFA #Canelo #GGG pic.twitter.com/olBwFpCEbe — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) September 15, 2017

"The talking has been done, we have weighed-in and now it is about getting in the ring and fighting. I'm ready to show how a true Mexican fights," Canelo told BoxNation.

"I am going to give the fans a special fight - a real fight. I am ready for him and whatever he comes with.

"If he wants to stand toe-to-toe I will not back down. However he wants to fight I am ready.

"This is the fight boxing wanted and now it is here. I am ready to reign at the top of the middleweight division for a long time."

Golovkin, 35, goes into the ring as the naturally bigger man but Canelo has shown his world-class ability by already claiming the accolade of being a two-weight world champion.

To claims that Canelo is going knock him out, ‘Triple G’ was quick to fire back and said he still has a long time left in the sport.

"Let’s see on Saturday if he is going to knock me out. I’ve been a champion a long time," said Golovkin.

"In boxing every day is difficult and dangerous. Right now I feel great. Everything's good. My family and my team support me. I feel very comfortable. I want to box for five years more - maybe until 40," he said.

Taking place during the Mexican Independence Day holiday this weekend, fans have been streaming into Las Vegas from all corners for a fight that Golovkin has promised will produce fireworks when it gets underway at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

"This is our Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend gift to boxing and to boxing fans. The fans have been asking for this fight for years. We are going to give a great battle," Golovkin said.

"I am very excited to be finally fighting in Las Vegas, but I am more excited that it is against Canelo. The energy will be off the charts.

"Let me repeat - this is a fight boxing can be proud of."