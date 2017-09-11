Eric Donovan faced a crossroads four years ago.

He'd just been beaten by fellow lightweight southpaw Sean McComb in the Elite National Championships and defeat hit hit him hard.

He was a five-time Elite champion, a seasoned and respected fighter, but having utterly dedicated himself to life in the ring, it dawned on the Athy man that he had few options for life outside it.

"In 2013 I had my last amateur fight, I lost by one point to Sean McComb in the National Championships," said Donovan after winning his first pro belt at the National Stadium on Saturday night, beating veteran Welsh competitor Dai Davies to pick up the Boxing Union of Ireland's Celtic featherweight title.

"It was at that stage that I realised I'd left school far too early. I had no education. My funding was cut by Sport Ireland and I was 27 years of age. I said 'what am I going to do?'

"I'd put my heart and soul into boxing for Ireland for over ten years. So I went back into third-level education as a mature student and got myself a diploma in counselling and psychotherapy."

"I realised I'd left school far too early. I had no education."

What happened next says much about Donovan's grit and courage.

At the age of 32, he decided to have a crack at the paid ranks. He won five Irish Elite National titles from bantamweight through to lightweight, a Four Nations gold medal, a European Union bronze and another bronze at the 2010 European Championships.

But something in him urged him to go for it. So he did.

"I was really keen to go and get the degree but there was a seed inside my head that said I still had more to offer to boxing. I said, 'I can always go back and do my degree but I can't always go back and box'.

"I'm really glad I made that decision because I've a new passion, and new hunger a new love for boxing. It's like a career change. I'm loving it, I'm relishing it. The only way is up.

"It's always about the reward for me the challenge... testing myself. If I'm not getting in there and testing myself against who really genuinely believes they're going to win then I think it's a bit pointless.

"I know we need journeymen when we start out on this process to give us that bit of experience, but now I;'m ready. Take the lead off me, I'm ready to challenge myself."

The defeat of Davies was impressive. It was Donovan's first time fighting over eight rounds as a pro and he overcame an early cut on his right eye to take an 80-72 decision. His record now stands at 5-0.

"I'm ranked just outside the top 300 in the world and the guy I boxed is ranked just outside the top 100," he added.

"That's going to put me right up there. I'm going to keep trying to box guys that are head of me because if I get the win I'm pushing myself further and further up the rankings.

"From now until I'm 35 I'm going to give my all to boxing and see where that takes me."

"I'm only a professional boxer a year and three months and I've own my first title. I'm absolutely delighted. I took a huge, huge step but the reward was far greater than the risk, for me."

Typically, he continues to raise the bar. Time may be against him, but that's only driving Donovan harder. As the window of opportunity slowly closes, Donovan's desire increases.

"That guy was ranked 180 places ahead of me in the world. Now that win is going to catapult me right up there and open up other doors.

"I hope one day to fight for the Irish title and then after that the European title somewhere in the next two years. From now until I'm 35 I'm going to give my all to boxing and see where that takes me."