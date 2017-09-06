Carl Frampton has confirmed Jamie Moore as his new trainer following a split with Cyclone Promotions and Shane McGuigan.

Frampton ended a long-running partnership with Barry McGuigan and his son Shane in order to get the "big fights" he craves.

Speculation Frampton would link up with Moore intensified after they were pictured together on Twitter over the weekend.

"It has been difficult," he told the Irish News.

"I had a great relationship with all the McGuigans.

"Barry has been a great friend and mentor to me, Shane McGuigan as well – I was at their weddings, they were at my wedding.

"But I just felt it was time for me to develop my career. I had great times with them and I did a lot of good things with them, we had some amazing nights that I’ll never forget.

"But I took a decision that for me to develop my career and get the big fights that I want, I had to move on.

"I want to do my own thing and that’s it, to take my career to the next level I want to move on."

Today Frampton confirmed that Moore, who has worked with Tommy Coyle and Matthew Macklin, would take over training duites.

Moore previously won Irish, British, Commonwealth, and European titles.