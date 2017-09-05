Carl Frampton has revealed he split with Cyclone Promotions in order to get the "big fights" he craves before the end of his career.

Frampton confirmed the end of his relationship with Barry McGuigan last month and is considering a number of different options.

"It has been difficult," he told the Irish News.

"I had a great relationship with all the McGuigans.

"Barry has been a great friend and mentor to me, Shane McGuigan as well – I was at their weddings, they were at my wedding.

"But I just felt it was time for me to develop my career. I had great times with them and I did a lot of good things with them, we had some amazing nights that I’ll never forget.

"But I took a decision that for me to develop my career and get the big fights that I want, I had to move on.

"I want to do my own thing and that’s it, to take my career to the next level I want to move on."