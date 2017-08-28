Joe Ward delivered a commanding performance to cruise through to the quarter-finals on a mixed day for the Irish boxers at the 2017 World Championships in Hamburg.

Earlier in the day, both Dean Gardiner and Brendan Irvine bowed out at the last-16 stage, with the former being especially unlucky not to progress.

Ward, who won silver at the last World Championships in Doha, was marvellously composed against his wild-swinging Georgian opponent Iago Kiziria.

The No. 32 ranked Kaziria consistently walked into Ward's punches throughout the three rounds, while the Irish light-heavyweight effortlessly ducked away from the Georgian's flailing swings.

Earlier this afternoon, in the super heavyweight category, Dean Gardiner was very unlucky to be pipped on a split decision by Colombian boxer Christian Salcedo this afternoon.

The Tipp born boxer, who is competing in his first world championship, landed the best shot of the fight at the close of the third round with left hook to his opponent's cheek.

Two of the judges gave the fight to the Irishman and many observers believed he shaded the contest. But the remaining three judges awarded the bout to his opponent and he exited at the round of 16 stage.

Belfast's Brendan Irvine was eliminated after a hugely entertaining bout with Kim Inkyu of Korea.

The rangy Korean had a height advantage on the Irish boxer and made it count in an excellent round display. Inkyu also edged the second round and a big final round was needed if Irvine was to progress.

After starting brightly, Irvine was dropped to the canvas late on by an accurate right hook and there was no way back.

In the end, the Korean took the contest on a unanimous decision to progress to the quarter-finals of the flyweight division.