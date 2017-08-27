Sean McComb exited the World Championships at the last 16 stage after being defeated by Cuba’s Andy Cruz-Gomes in Hamburg, Germany

The Belfast southpaw lost on a unanimous decision in the 64kg class to the No. 2 seed in Germany.

After a cagey opener Cruz grew into the fight and by the second he had found his range. McComb was resilient in the third but his efforts were too little too late.

Earlier in the competition the three time national champion beat Brazil’s Joedison de Jesus on a split 4-1 decision to progress to the last 16.

On Monday, Joe Ward, Brendan Irvine and Dean Gardiner are in action in Hamburg, fighting for places in the quarter-finals.