Conor McGregor earned the praise of his MMA peers and the Irish boxing community after lasting 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jnr in his first pro fight in the ring.

The Irishman was beaten on a TKO decision in Las Vegas but surprised many with his performance.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: "We are all proud of you" and Chris Weidman pointed to stats that showed the Dubliner had competed well.

Eddie Alvarez, whose lightweight belt McGregor took by knockout last November, said it was a "great show for the world of MMA".

Former foe Jose Aldo was one of the few less complimentary voices.

Irish professional boxers Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor and Eric Donovan all praised McGregor's courage in taking on the man who now holds the longest unbeaten career record (50-0-0) in professional boxing.

Former world champion Carl Frampton suggested that McGregor could be a "very good" boxer if he can adapt to the longer 12-round format.