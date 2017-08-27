Conor McGregor earned the praise of his MMA peers and the Irish boxing community after lasting 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jnr in his first pro fight in the ring.

The Irishman was beaten on a TKO decision in Las Vegas but surprised many with his performance.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: "We are all proud of you" and Chris Weidman pointed to stats that showed the Dubliner had competed well.

Eddie Alvarez, whose lightweight belt McGregor took by knockout last November, said it was a "great show for the world of MMA".

Former foe Jose Aldo was one of the few less complimentary voices.

@TheNotoriousMMA u are the man brother!! U fought the best of our time in his game and fought like a champ. We are all proud of you. DC @ufc — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 27, 2017r

— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 27, 2017

Yeah. Mcgregor really got dominated.... outclassed !! Yeah ok !! https://t.co/0CMYbjX1zf — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

Respect @TheNotoriousMMA showed the world we can compete #MayweathervMcgregor — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 27, 2017

Tips your caps To @TheNotoriousMMA , took TBE 10 fucking rounds .. great show for the world of MMA @ufc #greatWork — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 27, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 27, 2017

Irish professional boxers Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor and Eric Donovan all praised McGregor's courage in taking on the man who now holds the longest unbeaten career record (50-0-0) in professional boxing.

Former world champion Carl Frampton suggested that McGregor could be a "very good" boxer if he can adapt to the longer 12-round format.

Big congrats to @FloydMayweather on 50-0. Remarkable legacy in the ring. Valiant effort @TheNotoriousMMA. 🇮🇪#MayweatherMcGregor — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 27, 2017

Fair play to @TheNotoriousMMA 👏🏼🇮🇪 no doubt the irish fans will still go crazy in Vegas tonight!! #MayweatherMcGregor — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 27, 2017

Thought McGregor defo won 2 rds possibly 3. But it was always gonna be a stoppage bump. The man done well tho. https://t.co/tIpfAMFBtr — Eric Donovan (@eric_donovan60) August 27, 2017