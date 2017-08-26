Dean Gardiner won his opening bout at the AIBA World Championships in Hamburg, Germany tonight.

The Tipperary super-heavy convincingly beat Korea’s Hyeon Do Kim on a unanimous decision to join Irish captain Joe Ward and Brendan Irvine in the last 16 on Monday.

Kim was on the floor and took a count in the first and the Clonmel BC man found the target with some superb head and body shots in the second and third rounds.

Rio Olympians Ward and Irvine received byes into the last 16.

Sean McComb, who won yesterday, meets Cuba’s Americas Confederation champion Andy Cruz-Gomez tomorrow evening for a place in the last-eight.

(Text: iaba.ie)