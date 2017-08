Conor McGregor will finally step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning after months of build-up, hype and trash talk.

The MMA superstar makes his pro boxing debut against one of the greatest fighters of his generation but, typically, he's unfazed.

He spoke to RTÉ Sport's Clare McNamara in Las Vegas and reiterated his belief that he'll knock out Mayweather within two rounds.