Conor McGregor conceded there's been "slips of the tongue" in the feverish build-up to his Las Vegas bout with Floyd Mayweather, as he somewhat softened his stance towards his opponent two days out from the hugely hyped showdown.

Insults have, predictably, flown between both camps ahead of the unique collision.

MMA superstar McGregor showed some contrition as he looked forward to squaring up to the American, though he also predicted a first or second-round knockout and said he's keen to "showcase some boxing skills".

"At the end of the day we are only human, we all have slips of the tongue, we all misread thing and that’s it," he told RTÉ Sport's Clare McNamara in Vegas.

"Overall I think it came full circle. We are two athletes who’ve dedicated our entire lives to this.

"We've been all over the world, there’s been so much build-up around it and then you're faced with a man."

"We're going in to trade blows and fight for the entertainment of the public.

"It’s been one hell of a crazy build-up. We've been all over the world, there’s been so much build-up around it and then you're faced with a man.

"Although there’s been some downs and many ups, I’m just very happy now we’re here.

"When I originally walked up one of his little hecklers that he has with him, his cheerleaders, they started saying something in the crowd. That kind of threw me. I did go at them but, look, it’s done now. The talking is over.

"I believe he'll be down in the first, I believe I could finish him in the first or second part of me wants to showcase some boxing skills. I may damage him, put him down for a count and then play a little bit, stretch it out, but we’ll see. I’ll have the option to finish it in the first round."

Contrasting the tension between them at Tuesday's grand arrivals and the foul-mouthed exchanges that dominated their earlier press tour, both men were both unexpectedly relaxed as they saw each other for the final time before Friday's weigh-in.

Ticket sales have reportedly been quite slow in the run-up but McGregor's army if Irish fans are already making their presence felt, and the Crumlin man is hoping they can have n impact on the big night.

"It’s been one hell of a journey and I’m absolutely honoured," he said.

"I’m an extremely happy and hard-working young man. Saturday night, we’re going to have fun and put on a show for the fans.

"I’m certainly a different fighter to the boxers he’s faced. We’re very confident. I have all the attributes and I look forward to going in and implementing them on Saturday night.

"Every time,we take over the city. It’s going to interesting to see how his crowd and his fans react because we roll in and we take over. I’m pleased that the Irish people have my back always."