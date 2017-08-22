Paul Hyland Junior will defend his IBF European Lightweight title against Stephen Ormond at the SSE Arena Belfast on 21 October.

Hyland landed the title in impressive fashion in his tenth pro outing in June, stopping Adam Dingsdale in the opening round and he makes his first defence against Dubliner Ormond, who hopes to mark his tenth title fight in style with a big win.

Hyland moved to 16-0 with his blitz of Dingsdale and the 27-year-old believes another stand out win over will put him right in the mix for more big title fights this season.

"I’m looking forward to defending my belt, it's a brilliant match-up," said Hyland.

"I'm the champion, I’m undefeated and confident this belt will be staying in my hands.

"It’s two of the best Lightweights over here going head-to-head, both of us don't like being pushed back so I think we can expect fireworks and the winner will be on the doorstep of major belts going forward."

Hyland’s clash with Ormond is part of the card for Ryan Burnett putting his IBF World Bantamweight title on the line against WBA champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov in the first ever unification bout to be held in Northern Ireland.