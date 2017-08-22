Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan formed one of the outstanding partnerships in Irish sport, but it came to an end on Monday.

Frampton, along with trainer Shane and manager Barry McGuigan, appeared on the Late Late Show in 2010 to discuss his potential.

Barry McGuigan spoke of his belief that Frampton would undoubtedly go on to win a world title and how he wanted Ireland to get behind the 23-year-old.

He would go on to claim world belts at two weights and has now set his sights on reclaiming them despite splitting with Cyclone Promotions and his long-term mentor.

