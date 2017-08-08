It's 25 years today since Michael Carruth's inspirational defiance of the odds captured Olympic gold in Barcelona, but the Dubliner can't see Conor McGregor pulling off his own summer stunner when he steps into the ring with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday fortnight.

Every 8 August since his famous triumph, Carruth sits down to rewatch the full welterweight bout against Cuban fighter Juan Hernandez.

It's a moment that still swells him with pride a quarter of a century on, and though Carruth was full of praise for the path McGregor has carved out for himself, he struggles to see how the MMA superstar can produce what would be one of the great sporting shocks.

"As an Irishman I'm very supportive of him," he told Kathryn Thomas on RTÉ Radio 1's The Ray D'Arcy Show.

"Ten years ago the guy was on the dole and he's made a great life for himself.

"As a boxing person it's a different thing. I'd like to think sports stay away from other sports, that's the way it should be.

"Would you take a payday of $100m? Of course you would. You can't blame Conor for that."

"Mayweather is arguably one of the greatest fighters of all time. Conor has never been tested in a boxing ring. We shouldn't mix with anyone.

"GAA won't mix with rugby, rugby won't mix with soccer. I'm not a firm believer in this fight but it is what the people want.

"I just hope it is a proper fight. It's run by the rules of boxing; it can't be run by the rules of MMA. Conor's putting his head on the block here. Mayweather has beaten more world champions than any other boxer has. He's been in against the very best.

"Conor hasn't been tested in a boxing ring. He's younger, he's fitter. That's probably the advantage he's looking at but Mayweather is not the kind of guy who lets himself get out of shape either.

"He's got the hand speed of a 25-year-old, he's got the sharpness of a 30-year-old and he's got the experience of 49 fights and no defeats.

"He's not going in there to lose that fight."

Reflecting further on his '92 glory, Carruth admitted he could hardly believe what he'd achieved.

Hernandez towered over the Irishman, but he was caught cold by a smart gameplan brilliantly executed.

When the then 25-year-old Carruth returned to his homeland, he and Wayne McCullough - who won bantamweight silver - were greeted by 350,000 supporters intoxicated by the glory.

"It was a mixture of jubilation; shock was a huge part of it as well," Carruth added.

"I was never expected to beat that guy. He'd won everything he'd ever entered in his life.

"He was a 6'3" Cuban and I was a 5'7" Irish guy. He had all the credentials but I just didn't listen to anyone who said I wasn't going to win.

"We'd been starved of success since 1956 with Ronnie Delaney winning his gold medal. Being the first boxing Olympic gold medal, obviously we were going to celebrate that as well.

"It's a typical Irish thing, we do celebrate! It was a great time."