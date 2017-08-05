Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington got Ireland off to a winning start on Day 1 of the European Union Elite Women’s Championships in Cascia, Italy.

The Antrim and Dublin bantam and light – the 2014 and 2016 Commonwealth and World Elite finalists – earned unanimous and 4-1 split decisions over England and Poland.

Walsh came from behind after losing the first frame 4-1 to ex-European Junior champion Jones of the Heart of Portsmouth ABC, and World No. 2 ranked Harrington won 4-1 after a 60kg battle with Kinga Szalachcic.

Both boxers are now through to Tuesday’s quarter-finals against Moldova and Denmark and are one win each away from at least bronze.

Kristina O’Hara, Carly McNaul and Dervla Duffy are in action tomorrow in Cascia.