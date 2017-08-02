Ryan Burnett is set for a mouthwatering October Belfast showdown with Zhanat Zhakiyanov for the IBF and WBA bantamweight belts in what will be Ireland's first ever title unification fight.

Burnett is Ireland’s only reigning world professional champion thanks to his sensational split decision victory over Lee Haskins in their IBF clash in June.

He did so in just his 17th professional contest, with the scorecards not reflecting his true superiority after it was later revealed one of the judges got the fighters mixed up.

The International Boxing Federation later confirmed that Burnett's success was a unanimous one.

Now, he squares up to Kazakh Zhakiyanov, a teak-tough 33-year-old with a record of 27-1 who's trained by Ricky Hatton, who Burnett was under the tutelage of before departing to Adam Booth two years ago.

Zhakiyanov, Burnett's former sparring partner, claimed the WBA title with a points victory over American Rau'shee Warren in Ohio back in February.

"This is the path I've always believed in and asked for, to be not just a world champion but a great world champion," said Burnett.

"This is exactly the fight that propels me into that position. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I've done a lot of work with him in sparring but back then I was a kid and hardly had any fights and he was fighting for the European title. I know what it's like to share a ring with him but he doesn't know what it's like to share a ring with the current Ryan Burnett.

"A lot has changed since we last sparred for me but not with him. It's good to have that bit of knowledge, I know a few things about him. That can only work in my favour.

"The Belfast fans have really taken a shine to me especially since my last fight, everything has taken off and I'm just looking forward to getting back to the SSE Arena with a packed house behind me."

Zhakiyanov similarly travelled to the hometown of defending champion Warren when he won his title, and he said: "I've won against all title holders that my management team put in front of me.

"Ryan Burnett will not be different from what I've (already) achieved."