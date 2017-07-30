Katie Taylor opened her US pro account with a TKO against a totally outlclassed Jasmine Clarkson in Brooklyn.

Ahead of her sixth fight in the professional ranks, the Bray woman had been critical of would-be opponents, who she felt were avoiding her.

Twenty-two-year-old Clarkson, who had a 4-8 record coming in to the fight and was only confirmed as Taylor's opponent on the earlier in the week, proved no match for the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Taylor was able to land punches at will and dominated the Texan with her usual power and pace.

Clarkson's corner had seen enough after three rounds and spared their charge any more punishment.

Hungry to get more rounds under her belt, the five-time World amateur champion, who has never gone the distance since turning pro, was seen to mouth "is it over?" to her corner when Clarkson declined to return for the fourth.

However, boxing on the Mikey Garcia-Adrien Broner undercard, Taylor did admit to "some nerves".

"I got caught with a few silly shots but overall it was good," she said.

"I hope I made some fans - I loved hearing the Irish in the crowd."

WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales from Uruguay has been mentioned as a possible next opponent for Taylor.