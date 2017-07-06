Katie Taylor will make her US debut on Saturday 29 July at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Taylor has impressed since joining the professional ranks in November, winning all five of her fights to date, with three wins coming inside the distance.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist moved into line for a WBA world lightweight title shot in her last outing in April when she stopped Nina Meinke at Wembley Stadium in London to collect the WBA inter-continental strap into the bargain.

Taylor fights over eight rounds on her bow on American soil, and the 31-year-old is excited to be on the bill topped by the super-lightweight showdown between four-division world champion Adrien Broner and unbeaten three-division world champion Mikey Garcia.

"I’m really excited about boxing in the US because I’ve been training in Connecticut for all my fights to date," said Taylor.

"It’s great now to actually have a fight over here and especially on such a big card.

"The Barclays Center is a fantastic arena. I was there to see the DeGale v Jack fight in January, that was a great fight and the Broner v Garcia fight is another terrific match-up so it’s brilliant to get the opportunity to be part of that event."