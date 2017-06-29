Nigel Benn and Steve Collins have claimed they're to have a rematch - 21 years after the Dublin successfully defended his WBO super middleweight title against the Englishman in Manchester.

BBC Sport reports that Benn and Collins, 53 and 52 respectively, plan to fight in October or November.

"It's about the final chapter," said Benn, who initially wanted to square off with Chris Eubank.

"I was going backwards and forwards with Chris and I thought, 'I wouldn't have a problem with Steve'. So I asked him if he wants to fight. He said yes. No mucking about."

The pair clashed twice in the mid-90s, with Collins winning on both occasions.

The first, at the Manchester Arena, ended with Benn hurting his ankle, turning his back on his opponent and moving towards his corner.

Collins won the rematch four months later at the same venue, prompting Benn's retirement.

Now though they seem determined to step into the ring one more time, with Collins commenting: "It's just about money, a payday which will allow me to buy some more land. I have no problem for Nigel. I have a lot of respect. I like him."

If the British Boxing Board of Control refuse to sanction the bout, both men claim they'll look for a licence from abroad.