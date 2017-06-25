Steve Collins Jr suffered the first defeat of his professional career at the National Stadium, losing a points decision to Mullingar’s Paddy McDonagh in their vacant Irish light-heavyweight title fight.

Dubliner Collins, son of the two-weight world champion, was down in the first and while he produced a gutsy effort to see out the 10-round distance, McDonagh deservedly claimed a 97-94 decision on referee David Irvine’s card after dominating most of the fight.

Later in the night, Collins’ Celtic Warrior gym-mate and fellow Dubliner Luke Keeler took a 96-95 points win over Roscommon’s Darren Cruise to claim the vacant Irish middleweight title, while former European amateur champion Ray Moylette recorded his first home pro win on the undercard.

Those results made for a mixed night for trainer Pashcal Collins after his nephew Steve Jr’s earlier loss in the co-headliner.

Collins was down from a straight left from his southpaw opponent early in the opening round, although the flash knockdown appeared to leave the Dubliner more irritated than hurt.

McDonagh had a good start and built on it in the second as the pair fought at close quarters with the Westmeath man enjoying the better of the early exchanges before a rally from Collins later in the round.

The 27-year-old, a heavy pre-fight favourite, was more proactive in the third, possibly nicking the round on work-rate, but McDonagh regained control when boxing well from distance in the following round.

With uncle and trainer Paschal as well as his father offering encouragement from his corner, Collins attempted to keep McDonagh at bay with his jab in the fifth but his pawing efforts and a lack of power or conviction in his other shots hinted that the 27-year-old was struggling to find a rhythm.

Past the midway point, 26-year-old McDonagh had built a sizeable heading into the seventh.

Both fighters traded heavy shots in that round, but McDonagh’s were far more precise, although Collins took them well.

The Dubliner showed more initiative in the eighth, working off his jab once again, but needing a big finish it was instead McDonagh who ended the ninth at a high pace.

The Mullingar man was far cuter when opting to hold and grapple throughout the later rounds, although a brave Collins mounted a valiantly aggressive finish before the final bell.

Referee Irvine’s card of 97-94 was a fairly accurate summation of the fight as Collins suffered the first defeat of his career, leaving him with a record of 10-1-1, while McDonagh improved his to 11-2.

In the vacant Irish middleweight title fight between Keeler and Cruise, the former started with intent.

While both fighters traded some nice shots in the early rounds, Keeler’s punches had more spite and accuracy.

Roscommon’s Cruise (now 7-6) maintained his record of never being stopped, and the 27-year-old presented a competitive challenge as expected.

However, by the midway point Keeler was finding his rhythm and landing combinations – although Cruise was enjoying some sporadic success with right hands.

The Rossie continued to land with rights into the sixth, but it was a short right hand from Keeler that was the standout punch of the round as Cruise was staggered. Keeler appeared hesitant to go in for the kill, however.

Referee David Irvine halted the bout briefly in the seventh after Keeler hit Cruise with a low shot.

Cruise worked his way back into the bout in that round and the following stanza, the Irish soldier displaying a tremendous work-rate.

The Roscommon man started the ninth at a high pace and looked likely to win the round until Keeler’s persistent jab towards the end of the round neutralised his opponent’s efforts.

Both continued to give as good as they got in the 10th and final round before Keeler was deservedly awarded a points win by referee Irvine, which keeps the Dubliner (now 13-2) on track for a European title shot.

On the undercard, Moylette boosted his undefeated paid record to 5-0 with a comprehensive points win over late replacement opponent Innocent Anyanwu in the Mayo man’s first paid bout in Ireland.

Moylette, who has adopted the nom de guerre "Sugar Ray", paid tribute to the illustrious names to previously carry that fighting nickname, wearing shorts emblazoned with images of Messrs Robinson and Leonard.

Having entered the ring to the sounds of the Pogues’ ‘Streams of Whiskey’, the Westport native coasted through the first round before staggering his opponent with a snapping right hook midway through the second.

The Mayo man was caught with some shots at times in the fourth, but he demonstrated the stylish skills that of often made him a standout performer in the same arena as an amateur when playing possum in the fifth and sixth, only to land delightful right hands on the duped Anyanwu.

Referee Emile Tiedt correctly awarded all six rounds to Moylette for a 60-54 points victory on the same day that his fellow European 2011 amateur champion Joe Ward claimed yet another continental championships.

Thomas Finnegan, Craig O’Brien, Victor Rabei and the Ricky Hatton-trained Chris Blaney all emerged victorious on the undercard, while Kildare featherweight Allan Phelan lost a 39-38 points decision to Stockport’s Jamie Quinn.