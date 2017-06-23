Three Irish boxers are in action this afternoon in the semi-finals of the European Championships in Ukraine.

Kurt Walker, Brendan Irvine and Joe Ward are already guaranteed bronze medals at the Kharkin championships and all three will attempt to reach the finals, which would see them upgrade to at least a silver medal.

Walker is first of the trio to box on Friday and is set to enter the ring around 1:00pm (Irish time), while Irvine boxers at 4:00pm and Ward about an hour later this afternoon.

All three boxers have qualified for the upcoming world championships as a result of their performances in this competition, while Belfast's Sean McComb also booked his place after reaching the quarter-finals in Kharkiv.

Watch all the action live on the European Boxing Confederation's YouTube page. Coverage starts at 12:30pm.