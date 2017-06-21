Ireland could land a haul of medals today as four Irishmen step into the ring in Kharkiv one victory from securing at least a European Championships bronze.

Kurt Walker and Joe Ward joined their team-mates Sean McComb and Brendan Irvine in the quarters on Tuesday with defeats of Azerbaijan's Tayfur Aliyez and Matus Strnisko from Slovakia respectively.

On Monday Irvine progressed thanks to a unanimous decision over Turkey's Batuhan Citfci, while McComb had a terrific win against reigning world champion Russian Vitaly Dunaytsev.

He takes to Ring A in Ukraine in the earlier session today, which begins at 12.30pm Irish time. The Holy Trinity man is fifth in the schedule and faces England's Luke McCormack.

Walker is also on in the early session; he's fourth into Ring B against Italian Raffaele Di Serio.

Irvine squares off with Gabriel Escobar of Spain in Ring A and is slated for the second bout of the evening session, which starts at 4pm.

Ward is seventh in the same session and faces Scot Sean Lazzerini.

European Championships quarter-finals

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Gabriel Escobar (Spain) - Ring A, 4pm session, 2nd fight

56kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Raffaele Di Serio (Italy) - Ring B, 12.30pm session, 4th fight

64kg Sean McComb (Ireland) v Luke McCormack (England) - Ring A, 12.30pm session, 5th fight

81kg Joe Ward (Ireland) v Sean Lazzerini (Scotland) - Ring A, 4pm session, 7th fight