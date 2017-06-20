British amateur boxer Natasha Jonas has signed a professional deal and already set her sights on a bout with Irish Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor.

Taylor and Jonas met in the ring at the London 2012 Olympics, with Taylor getting the better of her rival on the way to a gold medal.

Jonas has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, who also have Taylor on their books and both Jonas and Hearn are eager at the prospect of the two fighters meeting again.

Before that will be Jonas' professional debut which comes on Friday in Newcastle when she takes Poland’s Monika Antonik.

"I can't wait to get started on Friday night," said Jonas. "I want to get to the top of the game once again so it’s great to get going before the summer and we can hit the ground running in the new season.

"It's always the target to aim high and as long as I put the work in with Joe in the gym, the sky is the limit.

"Throughout my career I've been breaking down barriers and I've never felt out of place. I know the drive and determination that I've got inside of me."

Jonas admits that a Taylor fight is likely somewhere down the line and revealed just how much respect she has for the Bray fighter.

"Katie has set the bar in women's boxing and everyone has aspired to be like her," he said. "Whatever she's done and wherever she goes she sets a good example.

"I'm not here to be in anyone's shadow but I take my hat off to everything that she's done as an amateur and now as a pro."

Hearn is also keen to make the Taylor v Jonas fight, but insists that there's no rush.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tasha to the team and excited to see her fight on Friday in Newcastle," said Hearn.

"There is an obvious super fight with Katie Taylor down the road but firstly we want to progress Tasha in the pro ranks and target her own world title first. She has looked excellent in camp and I'm looking forward to watching her perform under the lights."