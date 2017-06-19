Sean McComb marched into the last eight of the European Championships after a sensational defeat of world No 1 Vitaly Dunaytsev.

The Holy Trinity man has easily dealt with Czech Erik Agateljan in his 64kg opener to set up a collision with the reigning world champion.

The classy Russian was expected to be a bridge too far for McComb, but he produced a superb performance in Ukraine to leave himself one fight from bagging a medal. Victory also sealed McComb's place at the Germany World Championships in August.

McComb will meet English fighter Luke McCormack in the quarters after his defeat of Spaniard Johan Orozco Ojeda.