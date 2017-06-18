Dublin middleweight Emmet Brennan became the latest Irish fighter to advance to the last-16 stage at the European Boxing Championships in Kharkiv.

Earlier, Pat Mongan was beaten in his last-32 bout with Germany's Artur Bril in the lightweight division.

But middleweight Brennan progressed after defeating his Polish opponent Bartosz Golebiewski later in the day.

Over the first two days, Sean McComb and Kurt Walker sealed their entry to the last-16 stages with victories over Czech and Georgian opponents respectively.

Yesterday, Stephen Donnelly's interest in the competition ended after a loss to Russian boxer Sergei Sobylinski in the welterweight division.

Three Irish fighters are in action tomorrow.

Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine kicks off his campaign in a last-16 fight with Turkey's Bathuhan Citfci.

Light welterweight Sean McComb, who won his last-32 bout last Friday, has a daunting challenge against the reigning world champion Vitaly Dunaytsev.

While Clonmel super heavyweight Dean Gardiner meets host nation competitor Viktor Vykhryst.