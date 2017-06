Ireland welterweight Steven Donnelly has been beaten in his opening bout at the European Championships.

Donnelly lost to Sergei Sobylinskii of Russia to exit the tournament on all five judges’ scorecards.

There was better news for Kurt Walker in the 56kg category.

He claimed victory against Georgia’s Severiane Chiladze to progress with Tayfur Aliyev of Azerbaijan next up for Walker in the last 16.