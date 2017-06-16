Sean McComb got Ireland off to a flying start in the European Boxing Championships in Kharkiv in Ukraine this evening.

The Belfast boxer defeated Czech boxer Erik Agateljan in his last-32 bout in the light welterweight division this evening.

McComb faces a stiff challenge in the next round as he meets the No. 1 seed and the reigning world champion Vitaly Dunaytsev on Monday. A victory will see him qualify for the World Championships in Hamburg.

Kurt Walker and Stephen Donnelly compete tomorrow in last-32 bouts in the bantamweight and welterweight divisions respectively.