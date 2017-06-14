The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has adopted a new rule book they claim incorporates all the Rio recommendations around high performance after been given until the end of this month to reform its governance or face an immediate suspension of funding from Sport Ireland.

The IABA's Board of Directors met on Wednesday night to ratify a new rule book in a bid to meet the ultimatum.

The Board of Directors will now begin a series of consultation and explanatory meetings with clubs around the country before the end of June while they say they will also make very effort to reach agreement with Central Council on the changes that need to be made.

In a statement, the IABA said: "There are no proposed changes to the overall structure of the IABA included in the new Rule Book.

"The Board had originally intended that any new Rule Book would include a full review of the 2006 rulebook including buy not limited to areas such as Terms of Office, Elections, postal Voting and the AGM.

"Recommendations on these issues had been included in the draft Rule Book prepared by (solicitor) Sarah O'Shea and provided to the IABA on 20 March, 2017.

"As previously communicated, the draft was to be followed up by further meetings and discussions between the Board and representatives of Central Council.

"A delegation from Central Council have not however made themselves available to meet since receiving the draft in March."