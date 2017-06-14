David Haye has been fined £25,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by Tony Bellew.

The heavyweight repeatedly made severe threats against Bellew's life prior to their 4 March fight at London's O2 Arena. At a fight-week press conference he also called sections of his rival's supporters "f****** retards" in response to their taunts, some of which he claimed were racist.

At the BBBofC's latest board meeting on Wednesday, in the latest development to what has been a controversial career, Haye admitted to a charge of misconduct and bringing the sport into disrepute.

"The stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control considered the behaviour and comments made by boxer David Haye for his contest with Tony Bellew on the 4th March 2017 at the O2 Arena, London at their board meeting on Wednesday, 14th June 2017," read a statement issued by a governing body.

"Mr Haye admitted that his behaviour amounted to misconduct and brought boxing into disrepute.

"The stewards fined Mr Haye the sum of #25,000.00."

The 36-year-old is presently undergoing a rehabilitation programme after he ruptured his Achilles during that 11th-round stoppage defeat, which was his third as a professional.

He also recently split Shane McGuigan, the trainer who oversaw his past three fights.