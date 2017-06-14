Carl Frampton will return to the ring on 29 July in Belfast when he'll take on Andres Gutierrez in what will be a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

This will be Frampton's first fight since he lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas early this year.

Frampton will face off against Mexico's Gutierrez in Belfast's SSE Arena with the winner going on to fight Gary Russell Jr for the title.

The 23-year-old Gutierrez is considered a rising star in the weight division and has lost just one of his 35 fights. He is also a former WBC Silver featherweight champion.

The Belfast fighter had been hoping to complete the trilogy of bouts against Santa Cruz but the Mexican boxer refused a fight in Frampton's home town.

Frampton had promised that his next fight would be a tough one and he looks to have delivered on that pledge.

Speaking on BBC Radio, he said; "My next fight is a good fight, it’s a very exciting fight. I know the Americans and Al Haymon that we’re working with, they want me back Stateside pretty soon and they’re a bit concerned.

They’re like ‘just take an easy fight and come back over here to the States,’ but I don’t want to mug people off."