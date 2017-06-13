IABA central council member Paddy Barnes Snr has called on the association's president Pat Ryan to "take full responsibility" for the ongoing crisis within the organisation and resign immediately.

Honorary secretary Al Morris resigned last night, saying in his parting statement that: "All the great work by coaches, officials, and administrators at club, county board, and provincial level is being undermined by the people who should be bringing everyone together but are only dividing for their egos, and as figureheads are a disgrace to sport."

Ireland's amateur boxing body has been given until the end of June to reform its governance or face an immediate suspension of funding from Sport Ireland.

The IABA's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday and attempt to ratify a new rule book in an attempt to meet this ultimatum.

Ryan is one of five directors who voted to replace chairman Joe Christle with David O’Brien in March, a move that is regarded as illegitimate by Sport Ireland and other members of the Board.

Barnes blames Ryan for the chaos and infighting that has ensued since, and says the core of the problem is the desire of elected central council representatives to retain power rather than cede it to full-time officials like CEO Fergal Carruth and new high-performance director Bernard Dunne.

"I would call on the President of the IABA to resign immediately," Barnes, a boxing coach and father of Olympian Paddy Jnr, told RTÉ Sport.

"He must take full responsibility.

"It's an ego trip. It's all about their positions"

"This is all about power. Our association has been struggling with handing over power to professional people and paid employees.

"The people on central council are struggling with handing over that power. It's an ego trip. It's all about their positions.

"They are the people who've been elected to bring our association forward and they're not bringing our association forward. It's gone back.

"It's not about the boxers. When in the last few weeks have they even been mentioned?"

Barnes believes that suggestions the sport could run itself without government financial support are ludicrous.

"The major problem in the IABA is the lack of good governance. If we don't have good governance, Sport Ireland and Sport NI will stop our funding, and that will go right down to the grassroots," he said.

"We had the Leinster president (Bernie Haddon) say that we don't need the funding.

"If we don't have this funding, we won't have the Paddy Barnes', Michael Conlans or Katie Taylors. It simply won't happen.

"We've witnessed what the high-performance centre can do in the last 11 years.

"We've brought back Olympic and European medals and even world champions.

"But people seem to want to make all the decisions and they don't have the knowledge to make them."

Barnes called on those within the IABA resisting change to accept that it was in the best interest of the sport.

"We must move into the 21st century, hand this over to professional people, with the help of all the volunteers, the boxers and central council.

"The Irish Sports Council (Sport Ireland) are the body that's been put forward by the government to make sure we run our sports in a proper manner. We have to abide by what rules and regulations are put forward.

"There are people within the IABA who don't want to do that, they want to do it their own way. Their own way didn't work before and it won't work now."