The International Boxing Federation have confirmed that Ryan Burnett's world title victory over Lee Haskins was a unanimous victory rather than the split decision announced on Saturday night.

The Belfast native dominated the Englishman throughout the bantamweight contest, knocking him down twice, to become Ireland's only current reigning world champion.

There were gasps in his hometown venue of the Odyssey Arena when it was announced that the verdict was a split decision.

That error was glossed over somewhat in the triumphant aftermath of Burnett's victory but when it was revealed that two of the judges had scored the fight 119-107 to the Irishman and the other 118-108 to Haskins, it was clear that something was seriously wrong.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said after the fight that he thought veteran American judge Clark Sammartino had mixed up the fighters, commenting: "His scorecard was excellent: it was just the wrong way around."

The IBF have now confirmed that theory, saying in a statement that "as a result of an error with the scorecards... the bout was declared a split decision when it should have been ruled a unanimous decision in favour of Burnett.

"An error of this nature and at this level of the sport should not have occurred."

The record will now show a unanimous win for Burnett, who claimed the belt in just his 17th professional contest.

A dream that became reality!

Everyone that came to support me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Belfast we did it

IBF WORLDCHAMPION pic.twitter.com/bD4wXptWK0 — Ryan Burnett (@ryanburnett01) June 11, 2017

IBF statement in full

On Saturday, June 10, 2017 the IBF Bantamweight bout between Lee Haskins and Ryan Burnett held at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast, Ireland was ruled a split decision victory for Burnett as a result of a error with the scorecards.

Due to this error, in which one of the scores after each round was recorded on the individual scorecards for the incorrect fighter, the bout was declared a split decision when it should have been ruled a unanimous decision in favor of Burnett.

An error of this nature and at this level of the sport should not have occurred.

The IBF carefully considers the officials it recommends for appointment to a bout. Judge Clark Sammartino has been a member of the IBF for many years and has been a solid, reliable and consistent judge.

He has an active officiating career and has worked at the world-class level.

The IBF remains committed to recommending qualified and reliable officials to work its sanctioned bouts, and is fully intent on deterring a situation such as this one from occurring again in the future.