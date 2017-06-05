Promoter Eddie Hearn is lining up a fight for Katie Taylor on the undercard of Mikey Garcia’s eagerly-anticipated clash with four-time world champion Adrien Broner in July.

The fight will take place at Barclays Centre in New York and will be televised by Showtime, potentially giving Taylor a chance to impress in front of a big audience in the US.

Garcia won the lightweight world title, the third of his career, last Janaury.

Hearn told iFL TV today that he is now looking at the possibility of the Olympic gold medallist featuring at the show on 28 July.

"We're looking at Katie Taylor potentially on the Mikey Garcia and Broner card," he said.

"It looks like the Barclays Center but I think they're still trying to secure the venue."

The Matchroom Boxing supremo had spoken of his desire to take Taylor to America after another comprehensive win in her last bout on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s win over Wladamir Klitschko at Wembley.

Hearn said in April: "I think it’s an eight or 10-rounder next in America and then I’ll bring her to Dublin in October/November for the world title.

"It’s onwards and upwards from here. She got a huge reception at Wembley, a great performance and it’s America next."