Ryan Burnett believes he has the perfect man in his corner in Adam Booth to get the gameplan right to take the IBF world bantamweight title from Lee Haskins when they clash at the SSE Arena Belfast this Saturday.

Burnett makes his first appearance in his home town in more than three years as he takes on the English belt-holder in his first world title opportunity.

Burnett’s last outing in Belfast in November 2014 was his first fight with Booth behind him and Burnett feels that having a man with experience of preparing fighters like David Haye for world fights behind him can be the difference.

"Adam believes I am ready for it and he's a man who has been there and done it," said Burnett.

"Adam knows how to put a game plan together to beat a southpaw, and I have every faith in Adam. If I am calm, relaxed and I deliver what Adam tells me to do on the night, I'll win that belt.

"I'm always learning with every fight and every day in the gym with Adam. People were saying a year ago that I was ready for a World title shot so that must mean I am even better placed for it now. Adam makes the decisions of what the right move is for me.

"Adam has given me intelligence on what I actually have to do. All the skills are there, but he's teaching me how to control it. That's what we work on every day - understanding what you have to do and how you have to do it.

"I needed to sit back, peel away the layers and understand what I am doing.

"Adam's work speaks for itself. He's been in the sport for a long time and he's a well-respected coach. I've come to the gym willing to listen and learn because I know that Adam has so much knowledge to give, so if Adam says jump, I say how high."

On the undercard, Paul Hyland Jr faces Adam Dingsdale for his first pro title, with the IBF European lightweight strap on the line.

Mike Perez also features at cruiserweight ofor the first time, Ian Tims and Luke Watkins meet for the Irish cruiserweight title and local favourites James Tennyson, Paddy Gallagher, Matthew Wilton, Feargal McCrory and Tyrone McCullagh are also on the bill.